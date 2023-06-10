MUNCIE — Roy W. Haney, 92, passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023, following an extended illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Born on July 18, 1930, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of Banner Pierce and Cecil Pauline (Pooler) Haney, he has resided in Muncie since 1954.
Roy graduated from Kendallville High School in 1948, and from Purdue University School of Pharmacy in 1953. He also earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Purdue.
On January 13, 1951, Roy married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Gloria Anne (Shippy) Haney; who preceded him in death on June 24, 2012.
Mr. Haney was the owner of four Haney Pharmacies in Muncie, from 1955-1998; as well as diversifying into DME, Respiratory, Medical Supply, Infusion Care, and Long-Term Care, via Haney HealthCare Pharmacy & I.V. Care of East Central Indiana. He passionately cared for his patients and customers, advocating for their best treatment and cutting-edge therapies.
Roy was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacon board for many years and was a principal contributor and president of the charter board for Heritage Hall Christian School.
Mr. Haney has served as president of the Indiana Pharmaceutical Association, Vice President of Community Pharmacists of Indiana, and former member of the Indiana State Board of Pharmacy. Roy was very politically invested and well-connected throughout the State of Indiana, pursuing a robust campaign for office in the Indiana State House of Representatives.
He enjoyed fishing, and golfing (especially with his sweetheart, Gloria) but, most genuinely, treasured making memories with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His heart was sincerely devoted to his family.
Survivors include his seven children, Debra Canfield (Steve), of Buchanan, Michigan, Tamara Herron (Marty), of Ankeny, Iowa, Tara Nathan (Mike), of Greenville, South Carolina, Lori Rodebeck, of Tucson, Arizona, Bradley Haney (Carol), of Anderson, Aimee Gerber (Jeff), of New Castle, Colorado, and Andrew Haney (Vivian), of Greenville, South Carolina; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Haney (Judy), of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gloria; as well as his parents; three sisters, Hannah (Haney) Kilgore, Bertha (Haney) Kelley and Peggy (Haney) McGinnis; one brother, Allen Haney; and one granddaughter, Lindi Rodebeck.
A viewing will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 6401 River Road, Muncie, on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, with funeral services to follow.
Pastor Rory Bond will officiate.
Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana.
Parson Mortuary is entrusted with these arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
