LAGRANGE — Nitika “Tika” Tehya Cheyenne Smith, age 16, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
She was born on July 16, 2006, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Richard David Smith III and Brittney Nichole (Collins) Smith.
She was currently a junior at Prairie Heights High School in rural LaGrange, Indiana. Nitika was a cheerleader and active in the theater program at Prairie Heights.
Tika was currently employed at Dairy Queen in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was outgoing and lit every room her presence graced. She was a softball player and previously belonged to the Orland Tigers Youth League.
Her boyfriend was her world, and she truly cherished every precious second she spent with him. She was extremely family-oriented. One could say she was her “Pappaw’s" baby girl and her cousins truly looked up to her as a role model. She loved to wrestle with her dad and was known to find a thrill in pushing her mom’s buttons.
Nitika was a beautiful soul who loved her family, friends, and boyfriend. She will be truly missed by all of those whose lives she touched during her lifetime.
Survivors include her parents, Richard and Brittney Smith, of LaGrange, Indiana; grandparents, Willie and Virginia Collins, of Waterloo, Indiana; nana, Sandra Collins, of Wolcottville, Indiana; papa, Chip Wagner, of Orland, Indiana; grandma, Carrie Smith, of Fremont, Indiana; great-grandma, Rilla Smith, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; siblings, Marie Sessford, Kailee Wooster, Abigale Smith, Kayden Smith and Lauren Smith; boyfriend, Hayden Pelletier, of Fremont, Indiana; boyfriend’s family, Matthew Pelletier Sr., Evander Pelletier and Matthew Pelletier Jr.; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nitika was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard David Smith Jr.; mammaw, Vonda Collins; and great-grandpa, Richard David Smith Sr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior from 10-11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will take place following the service at Woodruff Cemetery.
Officiating the services will be Pastor John White.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville, Indiana.
