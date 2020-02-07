WATERLOO — Robert Wayne Bowman, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
Bob was born on Oct. 14, 1934, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Wayne and Opal Knott Bowman.
He started school in a one-room schoolhouse in Hamilton, Indiana, where his mother was his teacher. He then attended school in Ashley and graduated in 1953.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves, Class of 1953.
On Aug. 8, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Brand.
The Bowmans bought their first farmstead in 1962. Five years later, they bought the Bowman Family homestead in Waterloo, where they made the rest of their lives together.
This farm recently received the Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award, and has been in the family since 1873.
Bob also served on the DeKalb Agri Co-op board for 34 years. He was a very progressive thinker, exploring better ways to accomplish his goals in farming, partnering, and working together — always with a deep concern for the agricultural environment.
Bob enjoyed history, genealogy, travel, and most of all working to improve his land. He will be greatly missed by those he left, especially his family.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin and Rachel (Voelkel) Bowman, of Waterloo, and Steve Bowman, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Debbie and Steve Teson, of O’Fallon, Missouri; grandchildren, Hayley Bowman and fiancé, Josh McCurry, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Cyrus and Holly Bowman, of Auburn, Sierra Teson and fiancé, Sam Beckwith, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Brooke and Amber Teson, of O’Fallon, Missouri. Bob is also survived by his sister, Barbara and Tony Kleis, of Whitehouse, Ohio; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Bob is at peace and joined wife, Jean, and daughter, Kimberly Jean, in his heavenly home.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Bob’s name to Community Foundation DeKalb County, to support youth involved in 4-H.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
