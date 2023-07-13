LAGRANGE — Mary E. Farber, 90, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1932, in Sturgis, Michigan, to John and Georgia (Waterman) Brineman.
Mary worked for many years at Dr. Carl Plasterer’s Optometry in LaGrange, as an assistant to the eye doctor.
She was a member of LaGrange United Methodist Church.
Mary was an avid reader, she loved to go bowling, and made many different types of crafts throughout her life, including quilts for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Sept. 3, 1950, at LaGrange United Methodist Church, she married Junior L. Farber. He preceded Mary in death on March 13, 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn (Mike) Miller, of Indianapolis, Indiana; a son, Michael (Pam) Farber, of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Derek Farber, of LaGrange, Amber (Jeremiah) Jerdon, of Wolcottville, Daniel (Stacey) Miller, of Whiteland, Indiana, and Lauren (Paul) Grizzard, of Greenfield, Indiana; and eight great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Alyssa and Harrison Farber, Taylor and Matthew Jerdon, Charlotte Miller, Claire and Ryan Grizzard.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Easterday; and three brothers, Clement Brineman, Don Brineman and James Brineman.
Funeral services for Mary will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m., until service time.
Memorials may be contributed in Mary’s memory to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
