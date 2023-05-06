ANGOLA — Jeananne Marie Hensley, 71, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1951, in Flint, Michigan, to Henry W. and Paula A. (Kruse) Smith.
Jeananne graduated from Angola High School in 1969. She graduated at the top of her class from Fort Wayne School of Cosmetology. The school had asked her to stay on and be an instructor for a while and she agreed. When an opportunity at the L.S. Ayres Tea Room opened, she accepted. Eventually she opened her own beauty shop at Regency Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jeananne married the love of her life, Gary J. Hensley, on Aug. 5, 1989, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She had been a member and past Regent of the Angola Moose Ladies, member of the Ladies of the Elks in Angola, Indiana, and Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary.
Jeananne enjoyed living at Crooked Lake during the summers, jet skiing and boating. Her other hobbies include ceramics, sewing and exercising. She was an animal lover and enjoyed in earlier years, working with 4-H children with her horses.
Surviving are her loving husband of 33 years, Gary J. Hensley, of Angola, Indiana; children, Heather (Troy) Brady, of Childersburg, Alabama, Autumn (Craig) Helinski, of Fremont, Indiana, Timothy (Kathleen) Hensley, of Aurora, Ohio, and Gary A. Hensley, of Holland, Ohio; brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Smith, of Holland, Michigan, and Bruce (Tammy) Smith, of Brownsburg, Indiana. She is also survived by her 10 beloved grandchildren.
Jeananne was preceded in death by her parents, Henry W. and Paula A. Smith; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Abby.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.