BUTLER — Harold A. “Corky” Griffin, 92, formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1927, in Garrett, Indiana, to John and Floy (Holmes) Griffin.
Harold worked at Dana Corporation in Auburn for 32 years, retiring in 1981. After his retirement he was the crossing guard for Waterloo Elementary School for several years.
He was a member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ for 60 years and served the church as a Deacon.
He married Charlene VonBehren on Jan. 24, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she passed away on June 17, 2010.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and John Kuhlman, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, April (Adam) Rosswurm, Matthew (Cassie) Peckhart and Jennifer (A.J.) Mobley; seven great-grandchildren, Carissa Peckhart, Emma Peckhart, MacKenzie Rosswurm, Dylan Rosswurm, Dawson Rosswurm, Tegan Rosswurm and Taelyn Rosswurm; two sisters, Pauline (Laurence) Balliet, of Corunna and Patricia Hornett, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, Ruth VonBehren, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Karen Waldron; a brother, and sister-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Griffin; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Bernard Fausnaugh and Alice and Dan Whonsetter.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is one hour prior to the service on Saturday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Harold’s name to Cedar Lake Church of Christ.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Due to the state mandate, masks are required.
