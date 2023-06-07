LAKE OF THE WOODS — Linda J. Fremion, age 82, of Lake of the Woods, west of Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 14, 1941, in Stroh, Indiana.
She was a 1959 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne.
Linda worked for 30 years as a head cashier for Kroger Grocery Stores in Auburn, Sturgis and lastly on DuPont Road in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2002.
Over the years, Linda attended Stroh Church of Christ.
Linda enjoyed crocheting, going to casinos and gambling and she truly enjoyed her time living on Lake of the Woods.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Jodie Botteron, of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; daughters and son-in-law, Polly Krotzer, of Kendallville, Lori and Miles Bentley, of Hudson and Lisa Wilson, of Rome City; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, George Monesmith, of Fort Wayne; and sister-in-law, June Fordyce, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ray and Dorothy (Phovemire) Garber; two brothers, James Wilson and Teddy Garber; and one sister, Phyllis Monesmith.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Private family committal services will take place at a later date at Wright Cemetery in Stroh.
Memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
