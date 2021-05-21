KENDALLVILLE — Valerie Ann Millus, 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 5:10 p.m., at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
Valerie was born to John and Zelda (Anduski) Kiefer on Dec. 25, 1937, in Gary, Indiana.
As matriarch of the family, Valerie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Valerie met the love of her life, Phillip D. Millus, when she was 13 years old and he was 15 years old, at a fruit stand, and they had been together ever since.
Phillip and Valerie married on July 16, 1954, in Crown Point, Indiana.
They were blessed with five children, Laura, Phil “Chip”, Rhonda, Robert and Jason.
Valerie attended Hobart High School.
They first lived in East Gary and then Hobart, Indiana.
The couple and children moved to Crown Point, Indiana, in 1964. Valerie volunteered at St Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point.
She was an amazing cook, decorator and gardener. She enjoyed bowling with her friends.
She had her own wallpaper installation business in Crown Point.
They moved to Wolcottville in 1978, on Dallas Lake. Valerie enjoyed every minute with family, living on the lake, fun in the sun and fishing.
Valerie and Phillip have been members of St. Gasper Catholic Church in Rome City, for 42 years.
Happy to have shared in her life are her husband of 67 years, Phillip Millus; two daughters, Laura Millus, Rhonda (David) Grant; a son, Jason (Abby) Millus; two daughters-in-law, Judy Millus and Mary Millus; a brother, Joseph (Cindy) Gromala; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Kiefer and Zelda Gromala; two sons, Phillip R. Millus and Robert A. Millus; and brother, Tony Kiefer.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City, with Father Osman Ramos officiating.
Burial will be at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
Calling will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., ar Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.
Calling will also be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
