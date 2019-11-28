WOLCOTTVILLE — Louis J. Appleman, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at the VA hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Hammond, Indiana, to Lester and Carrie (Kodicek) Appleman.
On June 14, 1998, he married Nancy (Colter) Appleman in Chesterton, Indiana.
Mr. Appleman was a graduate of Indiana University and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a chef and worked in various businesses in northwest Indiana, retiring in 1998. Survivors are his wife Nancy, of Wolcottville; stepson, James S. (Carol) Colter, of Kendallville; adopted son, John (Felipe) Faris, of Green Valley, Arizona; and many stepgrandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
At Mr. Appleman’s request, there will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.