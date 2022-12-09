AUBURN — Dale Ernest Hummer, 79, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at home with family.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Aaron and Emma (Holycross) Hummer.
He graduated from Southwestern High School in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, in 1962. Then, he graduated from Purdue University in 1966. He later earned a master’s degree from Purdue in 1969.
He married his high school sweetheart Sharon Snouwaert on Aug. 11, 1963, in Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Hummer; two children (son) Jim and Dana Hummer of Auburn; and (daughter) Julie and Ben Seigel; five grandchildren, Isaac, Alex, and Kendra Hummer and Will and Owen Seigel; three stepgrandchildren, Trey, Trevor, and Ty Bell; three siblings (brother) Dan and Linda Hummer of Seminole, Florida, (brother) Bill and Carol Hummer of Danville, Illinois, and (sister) Karen and Barry Shockey of Mulberry, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Emma Hummer; two brothers, Aaron Jr. Hummer and Jerry Hummer; and a grandchild, Erica Hummer.
Dale was a lifelong educator who impacted thousands of lives as a teacher, coach and administrator. Most importantly he was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
He started his career at Rensselaer High School in 1966 as a teacher and coach. In 1970, he moved his family to Martinsville, Indiana, to work at Martinsville High School as a teacher and an assistant football coach to Bill Siderewicz.
After three years, Dale was hired for his first head football coaching position at Fountain Central High School in Veedersburg, Indiana. From 1973 to 1981 he led the Fountain Central Mustangs to the playoffs four times, with two undefeated seasons in 1975 and 1976, and to a state championship runner-up in 1978.
At Fountain Central, he held many roles besides being the head coach. He was a teacher, an assistant principal, and athletic director. In 1981, Dale accepted the head coaching position at Bloomington South High School. Even though he only stayed for one year, Bloomington was a great experience for him and his family. Then in 1982, Dale accepted the head coaching position for the DeKalb Barons. This was the start of an amazing educational career at DeKalb Central School Corporation.
At DeKalb Central, Dale Hummer built a successful and powerful football program from 1982 to 1989. The ultimate success was a 4A state championship in 1986. The 1986 DeKalb Baron Football team won only the second state championship in school history. Dale was later inducted into the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame.
After leading the football program, Dale became principal at DeKalb High School in the fall of 1990. From 1990-1998, Dale led the high school as an academic leader who supported all the programs at the school.
After being principal, he finished his career as a central office administrator in charge of transportation, building projects, and maintenance. In 2006, Dale retired from education to be able to spend more time with his family.
In retirement, he was active on many committees and boards in the Auburn community. He was on the board at the Heimach Center, the Community Foundation DeKalb County, Friends of the Eckhart Library, and many committees over the years with the United Methodist Church.
When Dale was not working or spending time with family, he loved Purdue Boilermaker football and basketball. He was a John Purdue Club member and season ticket holder for football. Dale and Sharon attended many games together over the years.
Dale was passionate about the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. Dale started attending the race in the 1960s and continued up until this past year with family and friends.
Dale will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Auburn and DeKalb County will greatly miss his generosity and compassion for people in this community. He led a great life and impacted so many lives throughout the state of Indiana.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.16, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Mark Fenstermacher and the Rev. Robert Barton will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials can be made to any one of the following; Heimach Center, 1800 E. Seventh St, Auburn, IN, 46706; Friends of the Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706; First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, IN 46706; or Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.
