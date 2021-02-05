KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Hunter, age 60, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home.
Jeff was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 5, 1960, to Delbert Hunter and Linda (Welch) Taylor. His mother preceded him in death.
He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1978, and was employed with Albion Wire and Wirco in Avilla.
He married Cathy Anne Halferty on July 9, 1983, in Albion, and she survives him.
Other survivors include his father, Delbert Hunter, of Fort Wayne; brother, Mark and Emily Hunter, of Albion; three sisters, Penny Bortner Rogers, of Fort Wayne, Rita Hunter and her boyfriend, Gabe Gomez, of Fort Wayne and Traci Young of Fort Wayne.
The family is planning to have a celebration of Jeff’s life later this year when the weather warms up.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Send a condolence or share a memory online at hitefuneralhome.com.
