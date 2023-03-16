AUBURN — Rosemary Byrum, age 76, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at DuPont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Mark and Mary Margaret (McCue) Friedman.
She was a graduate of Redford High School in Detroit. She then attended Detroit Business School and earned her Secretarial Certificate.
Rosemary worked in the office for Dr. Gary Scheumann, DDS, in Auburn for 10 years. She then worked for Edward Jones Investments in Auburn for 12 years, retiring in 2015.
She was a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn, where she was very active and involved in as much as she could be. She was also the former president of the Christian Women’s Club in Lafayette, Indiana.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Meyer, of Titusville, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lauren Byrum, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Jessica Meyer, Courtney McAninch, Seamus “Shay” Byrum and Jolene Byrum; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Tynan; and sister, Susan Connor, of Livonia, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Dan Connor.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29 in Auburn, with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 4-5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
