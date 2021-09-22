WOLCOTTVILLE — Virginia L Merrill, 76, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 4, 1945, to Edward and Mary (Lotter) Gaunt. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from Northside High School in 1963.
Virginia was married to Steven B. Merrill in Fort Wayne, on Dec. 26, 1966. The couple lived throughout Southern Indiana. They settled Noble County in 1980.
She was previously a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church and now attends Helmer United Methodist Church.
Virginia loved quilting and reading.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steven Merrill; two daughters, Elizabeth (John) Pilnock and Megan (John) Krider; her sister, Nancy (Joel) Fremion; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Caitlin Merrill on Oct. 6, 1994.
Services were held at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Burial took place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials to Helmer United Methodist Church or Noble County Public Library.
You may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.