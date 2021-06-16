AUBURN — Lois Stebing, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, on Monday, June 14, 2021, went to meet her heavenly Father and be reunited with so many of her friends and family.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Ashton and Mary Smith.
Lois married John Stebing on June 27, 1952, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene. John passed away in January 1992.
Lois was a member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene her whole life. She had many roles at the church, including teen director, Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher and serving meals to the youth on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For 50 years she was involved in the Child’s Evangelism, teaching many children about the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lois loved to have her family over for Sunday family dinner.
Her most recent employment before retiring was driving bus for Dekalb Central Schools.
Surviving are a daughter, Anita (Harold) Schneider, of Fort Wayne; sons, Stan (Jill) Stebing, of Auburn and Mark (Lynne) Stebing, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Alex (Lindsay), Travis (Rachel), Sean (Jill), Trey (Micalah), Leah (Jason) Fazio, Brandon (Jessica) and Jon (Marcia); 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ramona Rohm, of Auburn and Violet Hansche, of Madison, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Mary Sue Smith and Mina Delauder, of Auburn and Barbara George; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gregory, at infancy, three brothers and their spouses, Chester (Bette), Estel (Betty) and Homer (Gloria) Smith; three brothers-in-law, Eston Rohm, Larry Hansche and Andy Delauder; and 13 of John’s brothers and sisters and their spouses.
Pallbearers will be Alex, Travis, Sean, Trey, Jason and Brandon.
Visitation for Lois will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, also at the church.
Pastor Doug Thomas will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of the Nazarene or Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
