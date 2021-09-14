WOLCOTTVILLE — Salvatore R. Détente Jr., 84, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and formerly of Freeport, Illinois, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 6, 1937, to Salvatore R. and Mary Rose (Lococo) Détente Sr.
Salvatore was a cabinet maker and worked in construction. He built residential and commercial projects throughout the Chicago area and suburbs.
On May 3, 1958, he married Bonnie E. Barker in Chicago, Illinois. Bonnie preceded Salvatore in death on April 26, 2020.
Surviving are his four daughters, Teresa Coomer, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Angela (Jeff) Dudas, of Gilbert, Arizona, Maria (Ron) Fast, of Villa Park, Illinois, and Annette (Drew) Eriotes, of Tucson, Arizona; a son, Anthony (Karen) Détente, of Ormand Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Détente, of West Chicago, Illinois, and Barbara (Bill) Cotsiopoulos, of Des Plaines, Illinois.
Salvatore was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; and a brother, Ralph Détente.
A viewing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. (EST) at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Mike Wakeland will officiate the services.
A Committal Service will be held at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, Illinois, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CST).
Memorials may be contributed in Salvatore’s memory, to the Zachary Project C/O Lutheran Life Villages, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
