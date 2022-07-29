ALBION — Diana Kreger, 79, died July 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Two dead in Monday morning shooting
- Individuals identified in Monday shooting
- Rodriguez pleads guilty to all counts
- Huntertown man arrested after shots fired in Waterloo
- Albion man arrested on dealing charge
- Man held for kidnapping, battery with a deadly weapon
- Meadery coming to downtown Auburn
- Sentencing emphasizes the criminal in 'criminal justice'
- Bail set at $50,000 in alleged kidnapping
- Angola Culver's restaurant opening on Monday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.