Donald Treble
ELKHART — Donald D. “Don” Treble, 65, of Elkhart, passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by family.
Don was born in Valparaiso to William A. Treble and Lyndell A. (Dispennett) Treble on March 23, 1957, but he would say it could be March 24 since he had two different birth certificates — a true story.
Don was known by many and loved by all. He didn’t know a stranger, was a good listener and even better story teller, and he had lots! He lived life to the fullest and on his own time. He was active in many sports over the years. In his younger days he enjoyed tennis, then played men’s softball for many years and traveled all around the area and out of state to play. He also played coed softball with his daughters.
He enjoyed golf and made it known, after his stroke in 2018, he could still win when he had balance problems and only had vision in his left eye. He never turned down a game of golf. He loved playing sports and watching his daughters and grandchildren playing.
Don could make up poems and songs on a whim and was talented in wood burning designs. Don was most recently employed by Thor Industries in Elkhart, where he worked 10 years until his stroke and he was unable to return.
Don is survived by his daughters, Lori (Tim) Deck of Albion and Jill (Aaron) Coy of Kimmell; grandchildren, Garren Deck, Lucas Deck, Tysen Deck, Lauren Coy, Harper Coy and Luka Coy; sister, Judith Broadway of Goshen; and brother, Steven (Bonnie)Treble of Kentucky; nephews, Craig Treble, Aaron Treble, Kyle (Susan) Treble, James Treble and Charles Broadway; and nieces, Jessica Treble and Courtney (Ryan) Cassidy.
A funeral service will be held in Don’s honor at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation will take place following the services.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
