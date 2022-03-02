Philip Hyndman
COLUMBIA CITY — Philip L. “Hippie” Hyndman, 68, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 10:25 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, where he was admitted that day.
Born on Dec. 3, 1953, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late Chester L. and Josephine (Davis) Hyndman. Growing up in Columbia City, he started elementary at the McClellan School until it was destroyed by fire and then completed his early education at the Marshall School. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1972.
On Oct. 7, 1978, he married Linda Engle. They always made their home in Columbia City.
Phil began his work career at Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, until he retired in 2003. He then briefly worked at Schuman Excavating and then had a motor route delivering the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette for two years. As an avid golfer, he found an ideal job when he went to work for Eagle Glen Golf Course, maintaining the course and facilities from 2007 until 2022.
A long-term member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 1417, Columbia City, he served as their Exalted Ruler from 1981 to 1982.
Phil was a fan of NASCAR, NHRA Drag Racing, the Cubs, the Bears, and IU Basketball. Keeping tabs on local sports, he listened to Columbia City High School football. For more than 10 years, every Tuesday morning, he contributed to the community by watering the flowers that adorned downtown Columbia City. Phil always looked on the bright side and had a sly, infectious sense of humor. Embracing what he loved in life, he cared for his pets, had great pride for his sons, spoiled his grandkids, and, above all, cared for Linda, his wife. When she would tell him she loved him, he always responded, “I will love you more than you can ever love me.”
Surviving are his beloved wife and best friend of 43 years, Linda; sons, Evan P. (Sarah) Hyndman, of Fort Wayne, Stefan P. Hyndman, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Saul and Sylvia Hyndman; sister, Christine Nickolson, of Columbia City; sisters-in-law, Darcy Hyndman, of Columbia City and Gloria Hyndman, of Columbia City; brother-in-law, Mark Engle, of Columbia City; and mother-in-law, Joyce Engle, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne “Yogi” and Brian “LH” Hyndman; nephew, Marc Nickolson; father-in-law, Ronald Engle; sister-in-law, Rochelle Engle; and a brother-in-law, Harold Nickolson.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Adams Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home, with an Elks service at 8 p.m.
Phil specifically requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Columbia City Elks Lodge 1417 and, because of his deep love of animals, the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.