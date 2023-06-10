HICKSVILLE, Ohio — John W. Hickman, 95, of Hicksville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Antwerp Manor Assisted Living, Antwerp, Ohio.
John was born on July 8, 1927, in Big Springs, Tennessee, son of the late Cletus and Fanny J. (Bonine) Hickman.
He attended Charleston High School in Tennessee, but left to join the United States Army during World War II. John eventually received his high school diploma from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools in 2006. John served in the U.S. Army from October 1945, until his honorable discharge in April 1952.
He married Beatrice Hughes on April 12, 1949, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 25, 2016.
John retired as the Plant Manager at Eagle-Picher Industries in Grabill, Indiana.
Along with his wife, John was a member of West Milford Church of Christ, Hicksville.
John loved horses and became primary caretaker of those in this unit while serving in the cavalry. John was also a life-long hunter, and enjoyed his time in the field pursuing rabbits, geese, squirrels, and pheasants.
John is survived by his three children, Johnny Michael (Patricia) Hickman, of Ashley, Indiana, Glenda Kay Jameison, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Terri (Pat) Lortie, of Antwerp, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean Hickman, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Beatrice; a daughter, Sherri Leavell; a son, Alan Hickman; two great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.
Visitation for John W. Hickman will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Funeral services for John will immediately follow in the funeral home. beginning at noon, with Pastor Dan Grant officiating.
Burial will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery where Military Rites will be accorded by the combined honor detail from Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Farmer American Legion Post 137, and Sherwood VFW Post 5665.
Memorial contributions can be directed to West Milford Church of Christ, or to CHP Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
