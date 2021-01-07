CORUNNA — Janice Elaine Fisher-Smith, age 66, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corunna, Indiana.
Janice was born to Dale and Agatha (Johnny) Fischer on Jan. 25, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana.
On May 27, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael R. Smith.
Janice was a loving wife and mother. Michael and Janice were married for 48 years. They were high school sweethearts and lifetime partners. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She has left her family and friends with a lot of memories that are unforgettable. She was a strong, outgoing and optimistic person clear to the end. She will be missed and loved by all. She truly is an angel.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Michelle Smith and Lisa Foster; her son, Ty Smith; seven grandchildren, Taylor Foster, Hayle Kabat, Tara Kabat, Tori Foster, Shae Foster, Zaddie Tarlton and Zenna Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Oaklynn Ferrier and Kendall Ferrier.
