SOUTH WHITLEY — Lizzie J. Campbell, age 61, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Lizzie was born on March 5, 1960, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to Allen and Mary Magdline (Judd) Burkett.
She was united in marriage to Timothy G. Campbell on April 4, 1981, in Pierceton, Indiana. He preceded her in death.
Lizzie graduated from Whitko High School and continued her education obtaining an Associates Degree in Nursing at Dyersburg State Community College in Tennessee, in 2005. She was employed as an EMT, 911 Dispatcher and an ICU Nurse. She was the ICU Nurse Manager at KCH for eight years. She devoted her entire life in the service of others and rendering care to all she touched.
Her greatest accomplishment and what she will forever be known for is being an adoring momma and the most loving mamaw to her “6 pack”.
Lizzie is survived by daughters, Rachael (Chad) Clark, of South Whitley, Indiana, and Rebekah (Matt) Ewald, of Garrett, Indiana; son, Jacob (Courtney) Campbell, of South Whitley, Indiana; siblings, Carol Sue Akers, of Michigan, and Alice (Jerry) Sparks, of Sidney; her beloved “6 pack”, Wyatt, Magdalynn, Adelynn, Abygael, Korbyn and Eli; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy G. Campbell on May 26, 2020; and four brothers.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel in Warsaw, is entrusted with arrangements for the family.
To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
