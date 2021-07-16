GARRETT — Ron Fredrick Getts, age 59, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a long period of failing health.
Ron was born June 23, 1962, in Garrett, Indiana, to Don Edward and Marlene K. (Feick) Getts.
Ron married Kelly L. Miller on June 8, 1985, in Garrett, Indiana.
Ron is best-known for trimming trees and was a member of the APA — American Pool Association.
Ron is survived by three sons, Nathan Getts, of Garrett, Indiana, Nick (Michelle) Getts, of Garrett, Indiana, Noah (Annessa) Getts, of Albion, Indiana; three brothers, Rick (Janeen) Getts, of Auburn, Indiana; Roger (Pam) Getts, of Fremont, Indiana, and Robb (Angie Blust) Getts, of Garrett, Indiana; two grandsons, Luke Getts and Easton Getts; in-laws, Larry (Mary) Miller, of Garrett, Indiana, and Susie (Jay) Freed, of Auburn, Indiana; Kelly’s siblings, Todd (Leigh Ann) Miller, of Garrett, Indiana, Tracy (Chris) Hamann, of Auburn, Indiana, Greg (Julie) Heal, of Garrett, Indiana, Gary (Mindy) Mountz, of Auburn, Indiana, Missy (Mike) Murley, of Garrett, Indiana, Marcie Conkle, of Garrett, Indiana, and Gary Heal, of Garrett, Indiana; friend, Ryan Geeting, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Don Edward Getts; mother, Marlene Feick Getts; and nephew, Jason William Getts.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Private services will take place with burial at Christian Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
