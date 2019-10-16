Delbert (“Del”) Elias Hartman, 95, formerly of Merriam, Indiana, and later of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Oct. 8, 2019, at Parkway Village Health Community in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco.
Updated: October 16, 2019 @ 4:14 am
