AVON — John A. Davis passed November 26, 2021 peacefully at Majestic Care in Avon, Indiana.
John was born March 4, 1953 in Kendallville, Indiana to Harold “Gabby” Davis and Barbara DeBelius. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1971 and then Hanover College where he earned his degree in Education in 1975. He eventually earned his Master’s Degree from Indiana University.
He was married on April 3, 1976 to Cinda, his wife of 45 years.
John spent 36 years teaching 5th/6th grade elementary education at various schools in Wayne Township before retiring from Chapelwood Elementary in 2011.
In addition to teaching, he spent many years coaching elementary basketball, being the head boys' golf coach at Ben Davis and umpiring IHSAA and ASA girls’ softball.
Many would say his first love was his wife, and kids but his second love was golf. Much of his free time and several of his years were spent on the golf course either playing for fun, teaching his kids, or coaching.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cinda (Beck) Davis; his son, Matthew (wife, Keri) Davis of Brownsburg, Indiana; his daughter, Andrea (husband, Mike) Smith also of Brownsburg, Indiana; and his three grandchildren, Kenzie Smith, Tyler Davis and Rebeckah Davis. He is also survived by his two brothers and sister, Jeff Davis of Leo, Indiana; Jim Davis of San Diego, California; and Judy (husband, Greg) Guthrie of Kendallville, Indiana.
Friends and family will gather on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Pittsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America or JDRF.org in the fight against Type 1 Diabetes.
