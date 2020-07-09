AUBURN — Susan M. Ponko, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Susan was born on Jan. 27, 1951, in Paulding, Ohio, to Buddy J. and Theresa L. (Bellis) Arnett. They preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Elkhart Institute of Technology, graduating with an associate degree in medical technology.
Susan worked for DeKalb Health in Auburn as an assistant lab manager for 45 years, retiring in 2016.
Susan married John E. Ponko on Aug. 26, 1972, in Auburn, and he passed away May 1, 2016.
She was a member of the American Medical Technology Association. Susan was an avid sports fan. She loved to bowl and was a member of the Wednesday night mixed league, but her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa “Missy” and Jason Shores, of Auburn; two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew “Matt” and Shannon Ponko, of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and Michael “Mike” and Jennifer Ponko, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Julia Shores, Jackson Shores, Nash Ponko, Fisher Ponko and Finley Ponko; three brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Pam Arnett, of Oakland, Ohio, Roy Arnett, of Haviland, Ohio, and Fred and Lisa Arnett, of Haviland, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, William “Bill” (Deb) Ponko, of Warsaw and Larry Ponko, of Gresham, Oregon; two sisters-in-law, Anne (Barb Barnard) Ponko, of Chico, California, and Rose (Rex) Kidder, of Gresham, Oregon; and more than 30 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.
Andy Grimes of Auburn Church of Christ will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Susan’s family in care of Matt Ponko.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
