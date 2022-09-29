AUBURN — Our beloved Camrin Rochele Nieno Buse, 38, passed away peacefully at home with her family, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, following a battle with cancer.
Camrin graduated from Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was a resident of Auburn, Indiana.
Camrin attended college and completed serval certifications for her career as a CNA/Home Health Care Provider.
Her love for animals was only surpassed by her compassion for people and taking care of those in need, evidenced by her long-time employment as a caregiver, where she enriched the lives of so many with special needs (as well as providing babysitting services for years, where she loved and cared for children, as if they were her own).
Some of Camrin’s favorite things include the color purple, butterflies, cardinals, watching movies, crafts, chocolate, Coco-Cola (BAP), Reba, spending time with her love, Turnstone power soccer, and visiting Michigan.
Rest in peace with God, beautiful soul — you and your amazing heart will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, we will envision you walking through a beautiful field of purple flowers and butterflies, surrounded by babies, dogs and cats, to hold and to love.
Camrin is survived by her mother, Rochele Lovell; the love of her life, Greg Buse; mother-in-law, Christal Buse; grandmother, Kay Anderson; grandfather, Dr. John (Lynn) Ramsey; fur babies, Memphis, Gordon and Ranger Ru; loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
The love and assistance of family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers through Camrin’s battle, are the best gifts we could ever receive.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts for Camrin’s loved ones, Camrin would be best honored by donations to DeKalb Humane Society.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family in Camrin’s honor.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Camrin's family may be shared at www.McCombandSons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.