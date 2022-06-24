KENDALLVILLE — Viva Mae “Vicki” Yoder, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Sarasota, Florida, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1928, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Kash R. and Helen L. (Keller) Shafer. They preceded her in death.
She was raised in LaGrange County and graduated from LaGrange High School in 1946. She then moved to Sarasota, Florida, and returned to Indiana in 2005, to be near her family and has lived in Kendallville with her beloved dachshund, Frankie Sue.
Viva worked at Goodwill in Florida, for eight years, and retired from Publix Supermarket in Sarasota, Florida, after 16 years in the deli department.
She is survived by her oldest daughter, Karen McDaniel, of Goshen; her son, Steven (Kay) Kaufman, of Fort Wayne; youngest daughter, Kathleen (Kennie) Haley, of Big Long Lake; sister, Mary Lou (Shafer) Troyer, of South Carolina; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her companion, Charles Sullivan; sister, Linda Sutton; brother, Roland Shafer; son-in-law, Tom McDaniel; the father of her children, Fred Kaufman; and former spouse, Daniel Yoder.
No services are planned at this time.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.