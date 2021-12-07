AVILLA — Kenneth Ray Amburgey, age 66, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Ray was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on Aug. 1, 1955, to Isaac Earl and Rena Mae (Short) Amburgey.
He married Peggy Sue Haviland on June 19, 1975, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Ray retired from Quick Tanks in Kendallville and was currently employed by Alum Elec Structures in Kendallville.
Ray was incredibly loved by his family and the many friends who stood by him in his time of need. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Amburgey, of Avilla; sons, James Ray and Laura Amburgey, of Avilla, Matthew John Amburgey, of Avilla and Michael Ryan and Amy Amburgey, of Avilla; daughter, Melissa Sue Amburgey, of Avilla; his adopted daughter, Erica Lash; 15 grandchildren, Miranda, Charlie, Estasha, John, Raven, Isaac, Aidan, Zane, Kaylee, Chesney, Dylan, Kyra, Gacey, Little Charlie and Lucy; and one great-grandchild, Ivyelle; his mother, Rena Mae Amburgey, of Avilla; sisters, Phyllis and Donald Clouse, of Avilla, Deloris Amburgey, of Avilla and Robin Amburgey, of Avilla. He had many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Earl Amburgey; and his brother, John Amburgey.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
