AVILLA — Gerald “Gerry” Junk, 74, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife of 52 years and his three daughters by his side.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Cletus and Dorothy (Urbine) Junk.
On Sept. 12, 1970, he married Sharon Perry in Fort Wayne.
On Sept. 17, 1986, he received a heart transplant. He never took for granted the gift he was given at a second chance of life.
Gerry loved to spend his summers on Big Long Lake in LaGrange County. His greatest joy was boat rides and watching his family grow at the lake over the years. He loved watching his great-grandkids running and jumping off the end of the pier. Gerry will be remembered as an honorable, loving, and generous man to his family, friends, and all of his car auction buddies.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; his three daughters, Jenny (Martin) Junk, Sandy Junk and Shelly (Bob) Kage; five grandkids, David (Jaydan) Keller-Hirst, Ryane Woehnker, Lacey (Zach) Aldrich, Payton (Joe) Butler and Brady Butler; five great-grandkids, Avery and Perry Woehnker and Lillie, Lane and Laila Aldrich, with his sixth great-grandchild, Ella, due in March; and his sisters, Patty Kelly, Eleanor (Dick) McBride, Janet Peden and Nancy (Pat) Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Don Junk.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett from 2-8 p.m., with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., with calling an hour before at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Burial will take place immediately following at Christian Union Cemetery in
Garrett.
