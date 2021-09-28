AUBURN — Janet G. Snyder, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on June 23, 1940, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Albert C. and Mabel A. (Bergman) McKean.
Janet worked as a clerk for a variety of retail stores. She retired from Walmart in Auburn, as an associate in 2019, after 26 years of service.
She formerly attended New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Surviving are three children, William W. Rose, of Hoboken, New Jersey, Terri J. and Jeff Violet, of St. Peters, Missouri, and Toni L. Rose, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren on the way; four siblings, Wayne A. (Marilyn) McKean, of Leo, Donald L. McKean, of Auburn, Thelma M. Szeman, of Hamilton, and Shirley M. McKean, of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis (Earl) DeLuceny and Rita D. Lechleidner; and a brother-in-law, E. Louis Szeman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10 -11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Minister Jeff Violet will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
