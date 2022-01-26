Craig Semons Jan 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Craig Eugene “Craiger” Semons, age 74, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home, following a brief illness.Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fremont Craig Eugene Semons Indiana Arrangement Funeral Home Beam Illness Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When will the pandemic be over? You voted: It is basically over 6-12 months In another year or years It was never a real pandemic Vote View Results Back Special Sections Readers Choice NS Spring Home and Garden Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSale of auction park finalAvilla farm beefs up local meat options with new storefrontSecond person arrested in child abuse caseMan arrested on 15 child exploitation chargesKendallville man arrested after K-9 sniffKPC Media Group publisher emeritus George O. Witwer dies at 92DeKalb ’87 sectional champs to be honoredEastside deals Cougar boys first loss; Central Noble girls top BlazersDriver from fatal pursuit appears in courtSteuben school enrollment mostly shows modest growth Images Videos CommentedIs it time to let natural selection run its course? (3)Lawmakers should (but won't) listen to police (2)Dean Pfefferkorn (1)Rights comes with responsibility (1)When immunity fails: reinfections and breakthroughs (1) Top Ads KD146960 KD147675 KD147267 Top Jobs KD147327 KD147516 KD147616 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Diet and your teeth The benefits of giving blood Long-term solutions to protect joints Consider Cardio Avoid common injuries at home Durable foods to stock for emergencies Treating high blood pressure What sufficient sleep does for the human body
