Cheryl J. Baker, 71, of Middlebury, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Thursday.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery near Salem Center, at a later date.
