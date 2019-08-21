WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — Glenn O. Christen, 71, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 29, 1948, in Payne, Ohio, a son of Hugh Owen and Alma Cora (Berniger) Christen.
Glenn was a 1966 graduate of Angola High School in Angola, Indiana. In 1975, he earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana.
A resident of Williamsfield since 2008, Glenn was formerly of Ashtabula.
He was employed as an engineer at Perry Nuclear Power Plant for 20 years. For the past 21 years he has worked independently as an engineer.
Glenn attended Andover Christian Church. He was a member of N.E. Ohio Forestry Association, the Laker Ruritans, and a founding member of Mya Women's Center in Ashtabula. He was active in Celebrate Recovery at Eagleville Bible Church and enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing, and boating on Pymatuning Lake.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Fischer) Christen, of Williamsfield, whom he married July 2, 2005; his son, Benjamin Christen, of Willoughby, Ohio; his daughter, Julie (Kip) Severino, of Lyndhurst, Ohio; two sisters, Kay Christen, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary Lynne Ufer, of Fort Collins, Colorado; one brother, Bob Christen of Angola, Indiana; an uncle, Rolland Christen, of Greenville, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.
A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at Andover Christian Church, 150 Stillman Ave., Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Robert Gears and Pastor Steve Arsulic officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mya Women's Center, 517 W. Prospect Road, Suite D, Ashtabula, OH 44004.
Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.
