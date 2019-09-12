Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.