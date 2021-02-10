Jason Renshaw Feb 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jason Lynn Renshaw, 43, of Angola passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home.Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Dead' man arrested by ISPKlan group plans gathering in AuburnMan jailed on voyeurism chargesPolice lured alleged molester to his arrestCitizens urged to protest state legislators' 'slap in the face' to public educationOne person critical after Sunday crash near WaterlooJenny Lou's Greenery opens SaturdayPair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlightsConcerned citizen's call leads to neglect, drug chargesYoung's stimulus amendment approved with bipartisan support Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD135355 KD135356 KD135340 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Lakeland Intermediate School teacher awarded the trip of a lifetime Fremont, Orland and neighboring townships to consider forming fire territory Report: With new head coach, Montana State turning to another offensive coordinator Eastside players receive post-season honors Waterloo Grant Township Public Library news Traffic stop leads to meth charge MSD Board hears about process of hiring new superintendent Noble Bookings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.