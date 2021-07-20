ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Beverly Jeanne Ruser, nee Baughman, 92, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Kendallville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Merle and Florede (Cramer) Baughman.
She graduated from Kendallville High School with the Class of 1947. She received a B.A. in Fine Arts from DePauw University in 1951, and then a Master's in Library Science from Indiana University. Beverly was a lifelong librarian. She began her career at a library in Cincinnati and then at the Winchester, Massachusetts Public Library in the mid-1950s.
After the family moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 1962, she continued her library career as a Reference Librarian for the Montgomery County Maryland library system. She retired in the 1980s. But, she continued to love books and enjoyed their company (“her books”) up to her death.
On Dec, 26, 1954, Beverly married Claus Ruser. They divorced in 1979.
Beverly is survived by her son, John (Vera), of Washington D.C.; grandson, Steven Fernando, of Fairfax, Virginia; son-in-law, Sheran (Wendy) Fernando, of Alexandria, Virginia; and cousins, Gaynelle (Ken) Krews, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Paul (Anna) Minar, of Kendallville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Joanne Miller; and her daughter Katherine Ruser Fernando.
Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m., and a service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia, followed by burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Katherine Ruser Fernando '79 Writing Fellows Fund. Checks should be payable to Barnard College with the name of the fund in the memo line. The mailing address is Office of Development, Barnard College, 3009 Broadway, New York, NY 10027.
