FORT WAYNE — Phillip Edwin “Phil” Brown, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Phil was a son of James Brown and Rose Helmkamp, who survive.
Phil graduated North Side High School Class of 1987.
He was working with BZW Master Painter for the past three years and had previously spent 20 years with Hanna Brothers Drywall and Painting.
At the early age of 5, Phil wanted a Harley Motorcycle. Dreams come true, and he loved riding his Harley. Phil was a family man and cherished his children and grandchildren. His personality allowed him to be a friend to all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Jeri Brown; parents, James (Cindy Smith) Brown, Rose (Ralph) Helmkamp; children, Randall Junk and Andrea (Kelly) Badger; grandchildren, Tyson, Anastasia, Cormac and Quinn; mother-in-law, Kathy Humphress; siblings, Renee (Brian Passwater) Brown, Gregory (Nicole) Helmkamp; step-siblings, Chad (Lauren) Helmkamp, Matt (Angela) Helmkamp; Shannon (Neal) Nevers; best friend, Tony (Angel) Peterson; sister-in-law, Renae Helmkamp; special niece, Ashley (Mike) Brown; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Phil was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Clay Helmkamp.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 2 p.m., until the service.
Memorials may be made to his Grandchildren’s Education Fund in c/o Jeri Brown.
