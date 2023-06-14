CHURUBUSCO — Deborah Sue White, a humble and compassionate woman, passed away on May 31, 2023, at Life Care Center of Fort Wayne.
Born on July 13, 1974, in Columbia City, Indiana, Deborah was known for her loving nature and affinity for Southwestern things. She also cherished her cats.
She was a graduate of West Noble High School and spent most of her life in Noble County.
As a child, Deborah was a part of the Awana's Club and showcased her talent in the County Cuties Baton Twirlers. She also spent a year living in Oklahoma, bringing her unique warmth and spirit to every place she called home.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Jennie Buckland; many aunts and uncles; as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Buckland; three brothers, Christopher, Brian and Douglas.
Funeral services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive family and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 3-7 p.m.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Memorials may be directed to Jennie Buckland.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.