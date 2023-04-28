WATERLOO — Eldon T. Pruitt, age 79, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Bartley, West Virginia, to Fred Burl and Ruby (Rife) Pruitt.
Mr. Pruitt honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for three years.
He married the love of his life, Karen Opdycke, on Dec. 28, 1980, in Garrett. She resides in Waterloo.
Eldon was a member of the Local United Auto Workers for 35 years. He served as a committeeman for several years at Warner Gear, then Auburn Gear. He then worked security for Securitas at the General Motors Plant in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2010.
Karen and Eldon traveled to Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Alaska, as well as many 4-wheeling trips in West Virginia, where they enjoyed visiting with family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and playing pool with friends at the Heimach Center in Auburn. He also enjoyed trips to the casino with Karen. Most of all, Eldon enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of almost 43 years, Karen Pruitt, of Waterloo; daughters and sons-in-law, Trina Sells, of Kendallville, Flora Leung, of Fort Wayne, Misty and Nick Workman, of Auburn, Denese Sexton and James Knapp, of Auburn and Lisa Hopkins, of Fort Wayne; sons, Ryan Pruitt, of Fort Wayne, Robert Williford and Sabrina Bruner, of Angola, Rich Yowell and Carrie Leslie, of Fort Wayne and Kaiden Stuller, of Waterloo;
22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lonnie and Esther Pruitt, of Kansas, Grant and Melva Pruitt, of North Carolina, Arnold and Sandy Pruitt, of North Carolina, Merle and Darlene Pruitt, of West Virginia, Thearn Pruitt and his wife, of North Carolina, Earnest and Kim Pruitt, of North Carolina, and Harold and Diane Pruitt, of West Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jerry Cooper, of Virginia; uncle, James Pruitt, of Kendallville; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Ray Pruitt.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Charlie Mosley officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
