ALBION — Colleen Rose Fought, age 91, formerly of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mrs. Fought was born in Helmer, Indiana, on March 17, 1929, to Harry and Hazel (Schuman) Lehman.
She married Delbert James Fought on Feb. 3, 1951, in Corunna, Indiana. Delbert preceded her in death in 1996.
Colleen was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Jo Fought and her husband, Muhammad Boudaia, of Indianapolis; a granddaughter; and half-sister, Jo Brickley, of Indianapolis.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations in memory of Colleen may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
