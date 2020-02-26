FREMONT — Brenda Sue Ross, 57, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 21, 1962, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Robert and Viola (Taulbee) Wilcox.
Brenda attended school in Angola, Indiana. She worked for many years in Fremont, first at Doc’s Hitchin Post Restaurant and most recently at Marathon One Stop convenience store.
Brenda enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with her grandbabies.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber (Dean) Woodard, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Braden, Korbin, and Adam J; five brothers, Terry (Shirley) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana, Ronny (Deb) Wilcox, of Angola, Indiana, Larry Wilcox, of Angola, Indiana, Brad (Rebecca) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana, and Ken (Chris) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana; and two sisters, Sue Weimer, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Missy Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brandon and Roger Wilcox; a sister; and five brothers.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later time at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory are to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.