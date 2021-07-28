AVILLA — Rick Craft, 69, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1952, in Fort Wayne.
He was a product development manager for Group Dekko, retiring in 2014.
Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening and doing yard work. He was a sports fan, especially IU sports and the Detroit Tigers.
On Dec. 28, 1985, he married Shelley Teders. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Matthew (Samantha) Craft; grandchildren, Mara Craft and Joseph Craft; and brother, Mark Gillingham.
He was preceded in death by son, Brice Craft; mother, Linda (Haney) Craft; and a brother, Brian Gillingham.
A gathering to celebrate Rick's life will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Avilla American Legion Post #240, 205 Ley St., Avilla.
Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla.
