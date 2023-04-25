GARRETT — Sharon K. Rowlett, 81, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Howard E. and Audrey F. (Hall) Shaw Sr.,
Sharon worked at Electric Motors in Garrett and Raytheon in Columbia City. After working in factories, she wanted to help people and give back, so she went into healthcare and worked as a caregiver before retiring.
She attended the Garrett Nazarene Church and was a member of Garrett Eagles Lodge #1357. She was a life member of both Garrett VFW Post 1892 and Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Sharon married Kyle B. Rowlett. He has passed away as have her parents; and seven brothers, Harold Shaw, Gerald Shaw, Ronald Shaw, Howard Shaw Jr,, Gary Shaw, Larry Shaw and Gordon Shaw.
She is survived by a son, Timothy Rowlett, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Chesarae Pepple, Sierra Rowlett and Zane Rowlett; two great-grandchildren, Zaiden Rowlett and Kaiden Rowlett; and a sister, Lois J. Bartlett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorials may be given in memory of Sharon, to Elara Caring, 7030 Pointe Inverness Way #230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
