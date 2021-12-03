LAGRANGE — Rosa Troyer, 97, of LaGrange, Indiana, died, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Westminister Manor of Bradenton, Florida.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1924, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Enos L. and Delilah (Miller) Bontrager.
On May 10, 1944, she married William Mose Troyer in Mazie, Oklahoma. He preceded Rosa in death on Dec. 21, 2002.
Rosa was a very proud homemaker. She lived for 21 years in Oklahoma, and then spent the next 20 years living in Texas. She moved back to LaGrange in 2000.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange and Ruth Circle. She was a master quilter and enjoyed knitting prayer shawls.
Surviving Rosa are her three sons, Bill Troyer, of Topeka, Indiana, Ron (Cindy) Troyer, of Bradenton, Florida, and Neal (Margaret) Troyer, of Yates Center, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Rosa was also preceded in death by a grandson, William Mark Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
The Rev. Crystal Jacobson will officiate the services and burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be contributed in Rosa’s memory to First United Methodist Church in LaGrange.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
