HAMILTON — Gail E. McIntosh, 94, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at her Hamilton home.
Mrs. McIntosh was born on Feb. 23, 1925, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Justin and Alice “Irene” (Fee) Girardot.
She was a graduate of Waterloo High School.
She married Ronald McIntosh on Oct. 30, 1943, in Auburn, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1991.
Mrs. McIntosh and her husband owned and operated Mac’s TV and Appliances in Hamilton for 25 years, retiring in 1985. She also worked for Hamilton Products for nine years.
Mrs. McIntosh was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo.
She enjoyed vacationing in Michigan and Canada. She just enjoyed being outdoors. She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. She wrote “Recipes by Gail” for the Hamilton newspaper for many years. Gail was the glue of her family and she was their spiritual leader.
Her survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Fred Beck, of Angola, Sharon and Greg Hicks, of Holt, Michigan, Mary and Chris Dilger, of Linden, Michigan, Helen and Butch Abbs, of Sturgis, Michigan, Patricia and Marlin Metzger, of Fremont, and Debra Buell, of Angola; and son, Steven “Sam” McIntosh, of Leo. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Beverly Girardot, of Destrehan, Louisiana, and John and Amy Giraradot, of Geneva, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald McIntosh, sister, Beverly Dunn; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 9-10 a.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39 in Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
