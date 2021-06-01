ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Our beloved mother, Phyllis Jean Warner, 86, of Englewood, Florida, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 1, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Frank and Vivian E. (Opdyke) Koon, who preceded her in death.
On May 23, 1953, in Kendallville, she married the love of her life, John E. Warner. They had been married 66 years, before he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2019.
Phyllis loved her family and was a homemaker providing delicious meals for them, especially her well-known potato salad. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and making homemade gifts for her family.
She was a substitute teacher for DeKalb and East Noble School Districts during the 1960s and 1970s.
Phyllis accepted Jesus as her personal Savior as a young child. Mrs. Warner, along with her husband and several families, founded Beacon Baptist Church in Kendallville, in the living room of their home.
She loved playing the piano for her seven kids and Johnny, when they sang at church. She wanted nothing more than to see her family follow the Lord.
Phyllis also taught Sunday school, and her legacy of faith and love will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her.
Following their move to Florida, she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood. There, she remained a faithful servant, running the kitchen for the adult super senior’s group and was director of the mother-daughter banquets.
Surviving are five daughters, Diana Pankop, of Kendallville, Debbie (Jim) King, of LaGrange, Darlene Warner, of Albion, Marsha (Tim) Matheney, of New Concord, Ohio, and Marilyn (Richard) Shields, of Port Charlotte, Florida; two sons, Mark Warner, of Albion and John (Kathy) Warner Jr., of LaOtto; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Harriet Rose, of Scottsville, Kentucky.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Koon; a sister, Dorothy Clark; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Warner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Shawn Kondas officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Pallbearers are: Jenny Kuchar, Daven King, Trent Wert, Drew Warner, Ben Matheney and Mike Gamble.
Visitation is on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the family of Phyllis Warner.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
