LAGRANGE — Douglas “Doodle” Randal Martin, age 32, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Martin was born on Aug. 24, 1988, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Daniel Raymond Martin and Lyn (Stemmerich) Miller.
Doug graduated from West Noble High School in Ligonier, Indiana.
He was employed at Red Gold in Berne, Indiana, as a forklift driver. He then worked for McDonalds and the B.P. gas station as a cook.
Doodle loved listening to rap music, writing rap music and mimicking everything lyric to MGK songs. He enjoyed playing his guitar and writing poetry in his free time.
Doug was a selfless man, who loved helping people, and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He even became an ordained minister to help people. Doodle recently was mentoring troubled teenagers in a local support group.
Doug wanted to leave this world a hero and he did so by donating his body and organs to five other people so they could have the gift of more life.
Survivors include his mother, Lyn Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana; father, Daniel Martin, of Cleveland, Ohio; son, Conner Anthony Vose-Martin, of Avilla, Indiana; grandfather, Wayne Martin, of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Joseph C. (Karen J.) Ward, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Robert (Bethany) Ward, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Jonathan W. (Paige) Martin, of LaGrange, Indiana; uncle, Bill (Sue) Stemmerich, of Clintonville, Pennsylvania; and fiance, Nikkia Ellis, of Edgerton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Ethel Stemmerich; and an uncle, David Stemmerich.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5 p.m., with calling two hours prior to the service from 3-5 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Cremation will take place following the services.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Nate Mosley.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family for Doug’s son.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
