ANGOLA — Carolyn Louise Stevenson, 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 6, 1941, in Garrett, Indiana, to Victor and Louise E. (Woodard) Loomis. Carolyn graduated from Garrett High School, Garrett, Indiana.
Carolyn married Larry J. Stevenson on March 16, 1962.
She was a homemaker.
Carolyn was a member of Angola Christian Church.
Surviving are her husband, Larry J. Stevenson, of Angola, Indiana; sons, John C. Stevenson and Dennis (Amber) Stevenson, of Angola, Indiana; sisters, Judy (Larry) Yarlot, of Garrett, Indiana, and Pamela Marquart, of Belfry, Kentucky. Also surviving are her two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Officiating will be John Coney, minister.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake James Christian Assembly, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
