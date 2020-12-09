LIGONIER — Lydian A. Fry, 78, of Ligonier, Indiana, died at 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her son’s home in Syracuse, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1942, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Andrew L. and Amanda (Yoder) Mast.
On Dec. 22, 1960, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Glenn I. Bontrager. He died on Jan. 12, 1976.
On Nov. 23, 2012, in Topeka, she married Harvey Fry, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her second husband are six sons, Irvin (Ruby) Bontrager, of Syracuse, Perry (Doris) Bontrager, of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Ernest (Elsa) Bontrager, of Topeka, Daniel (Alice) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Levi Bontrager, of Defuniak Springs, Florida, and William (Robin) Bontrager, of Middlebury; two daughters, Amanda (Amos) Slabaugh, of New Paris and Millie Bontrager, of Goshen; three stepsons, Kenneth (Ruby) Fry, Marlin (Mary) Fry and Mervin (Mary) Fry, all of Topeka; two stepdaughters, Karen (David) Lambright and Lydia (Vernon) Yoder, both of Topeka; 35 grandchildren; 33 step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 46 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Millie (Willie) Schrock, of LaGrange; sister-in-law, Laura Mast, of Millersburg; and three brothers, Glen (LuElla) Mast, of Topeka, Ora (Wilma) Mast, of Dalton, Wisconsin, and Perry (Katie) Mast, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; son-in-law, Amos LaVern Bontrager; grandson, Andrew Ted Bontrager; great-grandson, Brian Allen Yoder; brother, Levi Mast; and sister-in-law, Ruth Mast.
Lydian was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Marlin Fry residence, 11662 North S.R. 5, Ligonier.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by the home ministers.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery in Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
