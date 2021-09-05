SYRACUSE — George B. Ball, age 92, of Syracuse, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on March 24, 1929, the son of George L. and Helen E. (Caldwell) Ball in Noble County.
George is survived by his children Sandra (Ron) Marshall of Kendallville and Lorna (Gene) Schlotterback of Garrett; three grandchildren, Lucas Ball, Cory Ball and Kyle Ball; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ball; and two siblings, Nancy (Ira) Lewis of Claypool and Kathryn Robarge of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Ball; brother, Lyle Ball and sister, Nedra Trittipo.
George graduated from Albion High School in 1947. He honorably served in the United States Army for six years as an MP and in heavy artillery. He was a member of the Richville United Methodist Church for more than 30 years and served as a trustee. George was a member of Ligonier Mason Lodge No. 85 for more than 50 years, Syracuse American Legion, the VFW in Wolf Lake and the National Rifle Association.
A funeral service will be held in George’s honor at 2 p.m. today at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. A gathering of friends and family will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Gary Ford will officiate.
A private committal service will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Richville United Methodist Church.
Chad Arnold
HUDSON — Chad William Arnold, 37, of Hudson died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1984, in Angola to Roger and Jill (Leaders) Arnold.
He married Kassie E. Beck on Oct. 5, 2019, in Angola.
Mr. Arnold was employed at Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Auburn as a lube technician. He formerly attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola.
Chad enjoyed fishing, camping, and kayaking. He loved searching for and collecting old Coleman lanterns. He dearly loved his wife and family.
Surviving are his wife, Kassie Arnold of Hudson; a son, Preston Beck; a daughter, Madalyn Davison; a sister, Stefanie (Fredrick) Hostetler of Angola; nieces and nephews, Abigail (Jordon) Schmucker, Trystan (DJ) Golemon, River Arnold, Sara Hostetler, Kaytlyn Hostetler, and Damon Hostetler; great-nieces and great-nephews, Daniel Golemon, Alexandra Golemon, and Carson Schmucker; father-in-law, Mark Beck of LaGrange; and mother-in-law, Patti Beck of Angola.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles and Marjorie Leaders; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Beulah Arnold.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Burkholder of the Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Chad’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. for those unable to attend.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
